Bhopal: Illegal mining; Minister-MLA come face-to-face

BHOPAL: The state Congress is facing internal turmoil on the issue of illegal mining. After general administration minister Govind Singh, alleging involvement of Police in illegal mining and extorting money, other MLAs of Bhind district have protested against him.

Singh has leveled allegation of illegal mining in Gwalior-Chambal division. Singh has also claimed that senior Police officials were also involved. On the other hand, Mehgaon MLA OPS Bhadoria and Gohad MLA Ranvir Jatav have made a complaint to Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

These MLAs claimed that everyone knows who was behind illegal mining. They said no money was given to any police station and the minister should tell who is taking bribe.

Congress state general secretary Ashok Chaudhary said Lahar and Datia which come under the minister’s assembly seat, are facing highest illegal mining.

Bhadoria said a senior minister should put up his viewpoint in cabinet rather than issuing statement publicly. After the statements of the MLAs, Singh claimed that a faction within Congress is hatching a conspiracy against him.

He said Chief Minister should order judicial probe in illegal mining. He said he would write to Chief Minister demanding the same.

Meanwhile, the leaders who are against Singh have become active after Singh giving statement on illegal mining. They met Chief Minister Nath and leveled serious allegations on the minister.

Nath also called superintendent of police of Bhind and sought information about allegations of illegal mining. Singh, who raised the voice against illegal mining, seems to be getting stuck in the controversy.