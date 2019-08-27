Bhopal: FIR for pushing 3 dozen cows in overflowing river

BHOPAL: District administration of Vidisha woke up after a letter from Animal Welfare Board of India taking cognisance of an incident where a person forced cows in a swollen river leading to death and injuries to many.

The Animal Welfare Board of India shot a letter to collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh and the Superintendent of Police on Sunday.

The letter narrates the incident that happened in Vardha village of Vidisha district where a person pushed more than three dozen cows in the overflowing Barda river Shamshabad area.

Several cows were put to risk apart from injuring and fatal death of some. The animal welfare board said that the incident invites various provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The incident was against the violations of the directions of the Supreme Court also.

The letter also directed the authorities ‘to take action against the offender and try to rescue animals which were allegedly thrown into the river and to provide proper care, feed, shelter and medical facilities to the suffering animals’.

The district administration swung into action after letter from the board and registered an FIR against Madho Singh Dhakad at Shamshabad police station. The police are now looking for the accused Dhakad, who will be arrested, say the police.