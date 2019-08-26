Bhopal: How onion price jumped by up to 200% within a month

BHOPAL: Onion price has jumped by up to 200 per cent (three times) within a month due to possibility of late arrival of new crops. Harvesting of normal kharif season crop begins towards the end of October, but is expected to get delayed by three weeks this year.

Besides, faster decaying rates in rainy season and flood like situation in various parts of the country are also responsible for rise in the rates of onion. Sowing of normal variety kharif onion was delayed due to late onset of monsoon rainfalls.

Besides, kharif crop is reported to have been severely damaged in states. Earlier, it was available at 10 per kilogram but now it is retailing ar Rs 30 per kilogram.

Pawan Singh, whole sale vegetable suppliers, said, “New crop will late arrive in market this time. Due arrival is in October but now it is likely to arrive in the market by November.

Plantation of onion ruined in first phase and fresh plantion has done. So it consumed almost one month in Nasik area which main onion supplier region in the country. Present stock has to be sustained on till November so traders have adopted mechanism of rationing.”

Mohammed Rafiq, traders, said, “ Due to fast decaying rate of onion in rainy season, rates are three times more in rainy season. Secondly, due to flood like situation, trucks are stranded at various places so rate of onion has increased.

Sowing of normal variety kharif onion was delayed due to late onset of monsoon rainfalls. Apart from that, kharif crop is reported to have severely damaged in states. All these factors are contributing to the current price rise.”

By MITHILESH PANDEY