Bhopal: Haresh Sorathia still on the run

BHOPAL: The director of the Sorathia Velgi Ratna Company Haresh Sorathia- who is wanted in e-tender scam is on run. A team of Economic Offences Wing searched for him in various places of Gujarat, on Friday. The High Court had rejected Sorathia’s application, on Thursday.

The company had participated in the tender of the water resources department. The Company had quoted an amount of Rs 116 crore and after tampering the tender it managed to become the lowest bidder and earned the tender.

After getting the tender, Harish transferred a ‘service commission’ of Rs 1.23 crore to one Manish Khare, an official of the OSMO IT Solution Bhopal.

After EOW issued an arrested warrant against Sorathia, he had moved Bhopal Court that it be converted to a bailable warrant.

When the Court rejected his plea he moved Jabalpur High Court but it held up the decision of the lower Court. After HC’s decision, a team of EOW reached Gujarat and launched manhunt in Vadodara. It is yet to find Sorathia even after passage of two days.