Bhopal: Kamal Nath focuses on MP, keeps away from national issues

BHOPAl: Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who dominated national politics for 40 years, is now focusing on politics of Madhya Pradesh. Nath is paying attention on issues related to development and politics of Madhya Pradesh only and has stopped responding to national issues.

Whether it was the issue of removal of Article 370 or the arrest of former Union minister P Chidambaram, Nath has not given any statement so far.

Nath, after Rahul Gandhi tendering his resignation, kept himself away from the selection process of new Congress president.

He did not attend the meeting of Congress working committee during which Sonia Gandhi was appointed as interim president of Congress.

Nath, prior to his appointment as state Congress president, had significant involvement in every issue related to the Centre. When he was appointed as Congress president in Madhya Pradesh in May, 2018, he started giving more time in the state.

Nath is giving maximum time in the state since December, when he was appointed as Chief Minister. Nath has put centre politics aside. Even during Lok Sabha elections, he focused mainly on Lok Sabha seats of the state.

He has stopped going to Delhi frequently after becoming CM. Nath has been an MP for nine times and people close to him say that Nath believes in focusing on his work.

The scenario within Congress at national level is not encouraging and that is why Nath has maintained distance from the national level issues of the party.

There was no decision maker in Congress after Lok Sabha elections. Congress has 114 seats in the state and the government is running on the support of the MLAs belonging to Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and independents. Nath does not want to give any ground to the BJP by diverting his focus from the state.