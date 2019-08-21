Bhopal: e-tender scam; EOW to quiz dir of Indore based firm

BHOPAL: The Economic Offence Wing had called the director of Indore based Foulad Constructions into the e-tender scam. The EOW had called the director Manish Gupta on Wednesday.

A new name of a company and its director came into the scam, the EOW sources informed that they think that Manish knows something about the tender tampering.

The construction company had obtained more than 10 tenders of water resources department. The company had got the various tenders including a tender to construct dam in Shahdol of Rs 102 crore, another tender of Rs 93 crore, the tender number 3681 of Rs 63 crore the tender number 9302 of Rs 89 crore.

Sources claimed that the accused of the case Manish Khare is in jail had disclosed the name of Manish Gupta. And the call to record the statement is connected with the EOW investigations.

Whereas presently he is called to record his statement, no charges of tampering were imposed on him.