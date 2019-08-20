Bhopal: Heavy rain likely in many districts in next 24 hrs

BHOPAL: Alert has been issued for heavy rain in many districts for next 24 hours. The districts which are likely to experience heavy rain include Sagar, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Chhattarpur, Panna, Satna, Seoni, Rajgarh, Hoshangabad, Anuppur, Balaghat, Singrauli, Mandla, Narsingpur, Burhanpur, Rewa etc.

Jaithary recorded 80mm rainfall in the last 24 hours while Vijaypur and Narsingarh recorded 70mm rainfall. Tikamgarh, Orchha, and Gohad recorded 60mm. Sarangpur, Khurai and Bhanpura recorded 50mm rainfall.

Rains continued to lash MP and East Madhya Pradesh recorded light to moderate showers while scattered rains were observed in the remaining parts.

As per meteorological department, a fresh Low-Pressure Area is over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand. This system will give fresh Monsoon rains in the eastern districts of the state. By tomorrow, most parts of the state will get covered by this rain belt.

These fairly widespread rain and thundershower activities would continue for the next three days. Although intensity would be mainly remain moderate rain.

By August 22, Monsoon rains will taper over the region and continue with light to moderate intensity only. The showers would also be mostly scattered.