Bhopal: Complaint filed against youth welfare officer in EOW

BHOPAL: A complaint has been filed in the Economic Offences Wing against the youth welfare officer Bhopal for ripping off government funds. The investigation agency had asked the details from the Youth Welfare Department in this regard.

Director general EOW KN Tiwari informed that one Imran Shah resident of Indore in his complaint dated on July 19 alleged that BS Yadav Youth Welfare Officer had withdrawn crore of rupees from the department.

It is alleged that the officer and with the help of other people had signed the fake cheques and had rip-off huge amount.

The DG informed that the details are asked by the Youth Welfare department and after getting the details the case will be registered against Yadav.