Bhopal: Rajiv Gandhi’s 75th anniversary; Colleges, univ to hold special programme

BHOPAL: Change of regime is apparent in Madhya Pradesh. Special sessions and programmes will be organised dedicated to former PM Rajiv Gandhi in educational institutes across the state.

The series of programmes will start from his birth anniversary and conclude on his death anniversary. The Higher Education Department has issued a letter to all colleges and universities informing them that ‘Yuva Sankalp Varsh’ will be observed for a year.

The series of programmes will begin with Sadhbhavna Diwas (Communal Harmony) scheduled on August 20- birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

Various programmes and competitions will be organized besides inviting experts to inform the students about Rajiv Gandhi’s life, ideology and policies.

Main programme will be organised at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal that will be telecast live to all private and government colleges and universities across the state.

Host of programmes including run for communal harmony, songs promoting harmony, elocution contest, poster making contest, essay, poetry contest etc will be organized in a ten month schedule ending May 21- death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi.

Subject of all contests will revolve around contribution of Rajiv Gandhi, his role in bringing computers and IT (information technology) to India besides his efforts in promoting communal harmony.

The Congress party has decided to celebrate 75th anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi in a grand manner. Besides holding political programmes party has also decided to organize programmes at government level which would remind people of Congress icons that were forgotten in 15 year BJP rule in Madhya Pradesh.

The programmes will be organized at town, district ,divisional levels and state level.