Bhopal: Rain lashes state capital after couple of days

BHOPAL: After gap of couple of days, spell of rain lashed the state capital on Sunday evening. For the last two day, it was mixed weather as it was sunny with cloudy weather. Today, throughout the day, it was cloudy and by the evening, it was moderate rain which drenched state capital.

In the last 24 hours, Sheopurkalan and Mehangaon experienced 40mm rainfall, Ajaygarh, Bhind recorded 20mm. Similarly, Paraswara, Nalchha, Badwani, Begumganj, Agar, Guna, Lahar, Shajapur recorded 10mm. Rain activities will gain momentum in the next couple of days.

Madhya Pradesh will receive moderate rain at many places for the next three to four days.

Central India has been receiving some very good rain for the last few weeks. In fact, it has been one of the rainiest pockets of the country so far in August.

The rainfall in the region is surplus by 15 per cent and the forecast of another good spell of rain in the region is only going to push this number higher.