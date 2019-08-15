Bhopal: Kamal Nath to celebrate Janamashtami on lines of Shivraj

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath is going to celebrate the festival of Janamashtami at CM House on the lines of ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

A programme on Janamashtami will be held on August 23 for which a team of Bhajan singers has been invited. It is the first religious function at CM House after Nath shifting there.

The said programme is not organized by the government but by the Pradesh Congress Committee. Congress leaders, leaders of other parties and distinguished guests will be invited in the programme.

After presentation of Bhajans, the tradition of ‘Matki Phor’ (breaking the pitcher) will be held. Nath shifted to CM House in the recent past.

Chouhan, as Chief Minister, organised several religious functions on festivals including Janamashtami.

He also initiated to organize functions on festivals of all religions at CM House. Events on festivals of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Christmas, Roza Aftar, Kshama Vani, Budh Purnima and others were organized at CM House during Chouhan’s term.

Nath, by organising a programe on Janamashtami, seems to be in mood to continue the tradition. Congress leader KK Mishra said Nath is a person who has faith in religion.

Mishra, a religious function was due to be organised on shifting of Nath to CM House. As far as expenditure is concerned, no government money will be spent, added Mishra.