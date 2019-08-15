Bhopal: 21 cops of MP to get president medal

BHOPAL: 21 cops of Madhya Pradesh have been nominated for the prestigious president medal this year. The Director General of Police (DGP) VK Singh has extended wishes to the cops nominated for the prestigious medal.

The officials will be decorated with the medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2020. The President medal for distinguished services will be awarded to the Additional Director Genral (ADG) police academy KT Vaiphei, assistant commandant 2nd battalion

SAF Gwalior Banwarilal Dohare, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in special cell of police head quarters (PHQ) Harsh Kumar Saxena, sub-inspecor (SI) 24th battalion SAF Jaora Ratlam, Ram Sharan Singh and subedar in PHQ Milind Sathe.

The other cops from the state nominated for president medal for meritorious service are inspector general (IG) Bhopal Yogesh Deshmukh, commandant of 32nd battalion Ujjain Anurag Sharma, superintendent of police (SP) Khargone Suneel Kumar Pandey, SP Barwani Daluram Teniwar, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Jabalpur Raisingh Narwaria, A

SP crime branch Indore Amrendra Singh Chouhan, DSP anti-terrorism squad (ATS) Bhopal Sudheer Kanoojia, inspector RAPTC Indore Devendra Dewade, inspector crime investigation department (CID) PHQ Bhopal Adil Imam, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) PHQ Saaji Methew, head constable DRP lines

Damoh Bhagwan Singh Thakur, head constable police line Shivpuri Zaheer Ahmad, head constable police line Jabalpur Avtaar Singh Bisht, head constable Lokayukta SP office Ujjain Sameer Khan, constable Hari Singh Tomar posted to Phooph in Bhind and constable in Kotwali Gwalior Samar Singh Sengar.