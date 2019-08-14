Bhopal: Moderate to heavy rain likely in many parts

BHOPAL: Light rains continued to drench the state capital on Tuesday. Weatherman attributed rains to the low pressure area in Northwest Bay of Bengal. Rain activities are likely to continue for the next couple of days in the state due to low pressure area.

Places like Sidhi, Satna, Umaria, Damoh, Jabalpur, Sagar, Guna, Seoni, Gwalior, Bhopal and Shivpuri might receive moderate to heavy rains in the next two days.

In the last 24 hours, Baxwaha recorded 60mm rainfall while Lateri recorded 50mm. Satna and Chhattarpur recorded 40mm rainfall while Singrauli and Nagod recorded 30mm. Ganjbasoda, Begamganj, Rajgarh, and Budani recorded 20mm rainfall.

Low-Pressure Area which was over Northwest Bay of Bengal has now traversed further in Northwest direction and can be currently marked over Odisha and adjoining region.

As per meteorological department, in the wake of this system, many parts of Madhya Pradesh have already received light to moderate rains. The rain intensity will pick up pace and heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in some places.

Particularly the eastern and northern districts of the state might get moderate to heavy rains as the system is traversing its path in Northwest direction.

By August 15, the weather system will start moving further westwards. The weather over eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh is set to clear up starting Wednesday. On August 15, the state of Madhya Pradesh is set to receive light rains only.