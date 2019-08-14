Bhopal: Kamal Nath to keep tab on files pending with ministers

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath will now be having all information about the files pending with any of his ministers. All preparations have been made to start e-office in the state.

The files with ministers and officers will be put online. These files will be tracked by offices of Chief Minister and Chief Secretary. The state government is going to name it as smart office. All departments will work on paperless basis.

Chief Minister is going to start e-office from the Independence Day. E-office was also started during previous government at Mantralaya but it could not continue.

The current state government is going to re-start it to end the pendency of files. The files sent to officers will be recorded through a software in e-offices having digital signatures. The state government is going to launch e-office from Mantralaya.

