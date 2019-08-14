Bhopal: Drive against adulteration should not be confined to major districts; Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: The campaign against the food adulterators should not remain confined only to the major districts across the state, said Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday.

He made the above statement at a meeting of the district collectors, police officials and officials of the district administration across the state through video- conferencing.

He said the district officials should provide solution to the complaints about food adulteration in districts. The officials ensure that FIRs are lodged in connection with the SC/ST cases and that relief material provided to the flood victims,” Nath said.

An order will soon be passed for waving loans of people living in the areas dominated by tribal people, he said. From August 15, the loans of the tribal people will be waived and their mortgaged property will be restored to them.

Those who will force the tribal people to pay the loan will be awarded three years’ imprisonment or asked to pay a fine of Rs 3 lakh. A campaign to increase financial literacy among tribal people will be launched. RuPay cards for tribal people will also be generated.