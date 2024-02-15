2011 Rail Roko: Local Court Sentences 16 Convicts To 2 Years In Jail For Rioting

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, has convicted 16 people in for rioting during 'Rail Roko' protest on the anniversary of Bhopal gas Tragedy here in 2011. The 'Rail Roko' demonstration, which involved the blocking of railway tracks, the protestors had resorted to stone pelting leaving many policemen, journalists injured and even set ablaze private and public vehicles. JMFC Ravi Borasi passed the order and sentenced 16 convicts to 2 years' imprisonment. Currently, four accused remain at large, while one person involved has passed away.

The court has absolved all accused people of charges under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to court order, those who have been convicted include Naeen Khan (Barkhedi), Mohammed Karvar(Barkhedi), Naresh alias Makesh (Pushpa Nagar), Mohammed Imran(Ahmed Ali Colony), Mohsin(Ahmed Colony), Tariq Khan(Ahmed Khan), Puran Kori(Sai Ram Colony), Navin Jain(Ice Cream factory, Jahangirabad), Mohamed Pervez (Ahata Sikander Puli locality), Naved Ali (Shalimar Traders), Faiz Khan (Indira Colony), Mohamed Afzal (Itwara), Amer Ahmed (Jahangirabad), Mohamed Rizwan (Mangalwara), Hasin Khan(Aishbagh) and Annas Khan(Aishbagh).

Mohsin, Mohamed Imran, Naresh, Mohamed Kavar are on the run, while Naeen Khan has passed away. Case was registered on December 3, 2011, after around 2000 gas victims had stopped goods train at Barkhedi Railway crossing. FIR was lodged on the same day and charges were registered under Section 148(riot) ,332/149,341,323,297 and 427 of IPC.

Around 2000 Gas victims led by Bal Krishna Namdev came on the Railway track at Barkhedi Fatak (Railway crossing). Administration tried its level best to pacify and disperse the mob but instead of staying away from Railway track, they pelted stones on the administrative team which was led by the then collector Nikunj Shrivastava, the then SSP Yogesh Chaudhary. The train that was stopped was a goods train and two bogies carrying highly inflammable substances.

The protesting gas victims damaged mini buses (public transport) MP-04-H-8893 and MP-04-H-8424. Dozens of police men, journalist sustained injuries in stone pelting during the protest.