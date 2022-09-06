2 MP teachers feted by President

Neeraj Saxena getting award from President | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two teachers from Madhya Pradesh Neeraj Saxena and Om Prakash Patidar were feted with the National Teachers’ Award-2022 by President Draupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Monday.

Saxena, a teacher posted in Government Primary School, Salegarh in Raisen district, was awarded the National Award for changing the nature of education in the tribal area. Due to his passion, the educational level of the children of the Bhil tribal area has increased. By improving the basic needs, he has established an ideal school.

Om Prakash Patidar getting award from President | FPJ

Patidar, lecturer of Science posted in Government School of Excellence in Shajapur district has prepared the Public Biodiversity Register for Shajapur. He has made a difficult subject like science very easy for the students by using ICT by connecting science with technology.

In another programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the awardees of National Teachers Award-2022 at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Congratulating the awardees, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted “It is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh that Neeraj Saxena and Om Prakash Patidar have been honoured by President Draupadi Murmu. Hearty congratulations to both of them.”