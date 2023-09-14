2 Kotwar Assaulted In Choupada Village, Five Accused Are BJP Leaders: Victim | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons who had assaulted Kotwar in Choupada village under Sukhi Sewaniya police station limit on Sunday night were BJP leaders, alleged victim Ramswaroop Ahirwar.

He said accused urinated on his face when he asked for drinking water, a claim denied by police.

According to information, the victim received a call from Patwari Arun Mudgal on his mobile that someone was putting wire fencing on government land in the village and he should check it.

Acting on verbal order, I reached the spot and found that one Mastan Meena, a resident of the same village, was putting up wire fence along with labourers. When I stopped them, they called Sheru Meena, husband of sarpanch .

He reached the spot with three others in his car and started abusing me,” Ahirwar said in the FIR. “When I tried to intervene, Meena and his accomplices Tushar, Lekhraj, Abhishek and Sajju began thrashing me.

They then pushed me inside their SUV car. I was taken to Meena’s farm house, where all of them beat me. As I began to lose consciousness and asked for drinking water, Meena told all his accomplices to urinate on my face one by one,” he told police.

As he begged for life, the accused dropped him on Lambakheda highway. When he approached police, the latter told him to settle the matter as all of them are BJP leaders and had good contacts.

“As I urged policemen to register an FIR, the request was finally heard at 4 am on Monday,” he added. When contacted, Sukhi Sewaniya police station officials said FIR was registered immediately and there was no delay.

Police said four accused were arrested while the key accused Sheru Meena was on the run. Police station house officer (SHO) VVS Sengar said no traces of urine were found on Ahirwar’s face.

