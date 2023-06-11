2 Held For Robbing Conductor, Passengers In Jehangirabad

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jehangirabad police have arrested two persons for boarding a bus in Jehangirabad and robbing the bus conductor and passengers of their valuables and money, the police said on Sunday. The police added that crime was committed on Friday.

According to Jehangirabad police station house officer Shahwaz Khan, complainant Naved is conductor of the city bus, which shuttles between Bhopal to Obeidullaganj. He told police that the bus was on way to Bhopal on Friday morning and five passengers were sitting inside the bus.

Two persons boarded the bus at Bogda bridge and began assaulting the passengers. When Naved tried to intervene, the accused assaulted him too. The accused made away with cash money and valuables of the people.

The police registered a case and began probe, for which they sifted through the footages of 48 CCTV cameras. The accused Naseem Khan (42) and Kalla (19) have been arrested.

Both the accused have past criminal records and are currently being questioned, SHO Khan said.