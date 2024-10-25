2 Booked For Irregularities In Agriculture Marketing Federation Tender Process In Bhopal

Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against the then deputy engineer and in-charge superintendent engineer for committing irregularities in the tender process, the officials said here on Thursday.

The then deputy engineer, Chakresh Sharma, and superintendent engineer Salil Garg were booked by the EOW. The federation had called tenders for the construction in three different places in Rajgarh and in two places in Sehore of Rs 95.31 lakh in 2021.

The officials said the tender notification was issued in different newspapers and according to the norms it was mentioned that the desired documents have to reach the office before 5.30 pm on February 2, 2021. Four firms participated in the bidding and one of the complainants, Bharat Gupta, also participated.

Gupta alleged that he had sent the papers on the day and the officials had got the papers at 5.14 pm, but they did not include the papers in the process.

The tender process was done without the participation of the firm led by Bharat Gupta and it was claimed that the tender amount was the lowest in the bidding, but the officers intentionally took the step to stop him from participating. The EOW found the allegation of the complainant appropriate and have registered the case against the two and have started the investigations.