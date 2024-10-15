19th International Dance Festival Kicks Off In Gwalior With Over 500 Global Performers Dancing On Streets

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The 19th International Dance Festival has started in Gwalior, bringing vibrant energy to the city's streets. The festival kicked off with a carnival where performers from different countries marched through the streets before reaching the main event venue.

This year's carnival features over 500 artists from countries like Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Sri Lanka, showcasing their unique cultural performances. Indian cultural performances are also a highlight of the event.

The Ambassador of Bulgaria to India, Yankov Nikolay, attended the event and praised India's diverse culture. He said, "India's civilization and culture are unmatched in the world. The variety of traditions, clothing, food, lifestyle, music, and dance from different regions of India create a unique sense of unity in diversity."

During the event, artists like Ajanta Rupalaya from Sri Lanka, Tatyana Maysigokya from Kyrgyzstan, Nadivida from Bulgaria, and Gerrit Molinke from the Netherlands expressed their admiration for Indian culture. They highlighted the importance of fashion and tradition in Indian attire and how Indian culture is being adopted globally. The festival created a lively atmosphere filled with music, dance, and a deep respect for cultural traditions.

Team leaders from different regions of India also shared their excitement about being part of the Udbhav festival, celebrating the unity and diversity of cultures from around the world.