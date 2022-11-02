e-Paper Get App
18th National Masters Championships 2022: 60-year-old retired banker to take part in swimming trials

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 11:33 PM IST
FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhu Gupta, a 60-year-old retired banker, will be participating in swimming trials for 18th National Masters Championships 2022 to be held in Ambala in Haryana from November 25-27.

"I have been swimming for last 22 years. I retired on October 31. So, I thought I'd do something new for myself and take up swimming, professionally," Madhu said.

She added, "I always loved swimming but I never thought that I'd pursue it after retirement. I never thought that I would prepare for a tournament or a competition. It was just a hobby. But this time, everyone encouraged me to participate in the nationals."

When asked about her family’s reaction, she said, "My children were shocked. They had no clue that I am going to participate in trials. They always thought that I was doing it for fun.” Madhu Gupta has set eyes on gold medal. “But I will be happy if I win a medal. Till now, it was all fun. Now is the time to take it seriously and make a good career out of it."

Namita Sharma, a 52-year-old BSNL employee told Free Press, "I am participating in trials for second time. I have been swimming for last 15 years and my family has been supportive. I was into academics but now I have decided to give my hobby a chance and do it professionally."                                                   

