 ₹ 1,814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Success Eludes Police; NCB In Search Of Mystery Man
Accused men had disclosed names of several people linked to them.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 01:46 AM IST
₹ 1,814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Success Eludes Police; NCB In Search Of Mystery Man | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is in search of a mystery man who was operating the whole drug nexus. The agency is also trying to expose the distribution network but their priority is to nab the man operating from behind the curtain. On October 5, the NCB and ATS Gujarat had busted MD drug making factory in Bhopal and has seized prepared and raw material worth Rs 1,814 crore.

The NCB has arrested four persons in this connection. The officials informed that four accused men had disclosed names of several people linked to them but most of them are found fake. In their statements, the four arrested persons, Amit Charutvedi, Sannyal Bane, Harsh Anjana and Preamsukh Patidar had disclosed few important names. The agency met many people in this connection but no major clue could be unearthed. They have yet to find the kingpin.

Distribution network

The agency is also not able to track the distribution network of drug supply. Sources said the main accused was handling the distribution network and before his arrest it is not possible to know the supply channel.

Call details

The agency could not get the call details of the accused because the mobile phones, which they had seized had no call records. A few calls were made through the internet or WhatsApp. Hence, no evidences have been found in phones. The agency people are trying to track the phone numbers on which the four drug dealers had made the calls through internet.

