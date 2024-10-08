 ₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: Mumbai, Bengaluru Major Markets For Drug Trade
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: Mumbai, Bengaluru Major Markets For Drug Trade

₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: Mumbai, Bengaluru Major Markets For Drug Trade

No State Department Had Inspected the factory in the last six months

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 08:35 AM IST
article-image
₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: Mumbai, Bengaluru Major Markets Of Drug | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Top Indian cities Mumbai and Bengaluru are seen to be the main market of MD drug produced in illegal factory at Bagroda. The drug was sold to members of high society, said officials on Monday.

The state police are yet to join the probe. Currently, they are playing second fiddle to Narcotics Control Bureau and Gujarat ATS. The Gujarat police have arrested Amit Prakashchndra Chaturvedi, Sanyal Bane and Harish Anjana in connection with the illegal drug factory case so far.

Initial information collected by MP sleuths revealed that the drug was sent to Mumbai, Bengaluru and other ‘rich’ cities of the country. DIG Ratlam Manoj Kumar Singh claimed that the raw material for the drug was brought from Valsad in Gujarat.

Read Also
MP Drug Haul: Probe Expanded To Multiple Districts; One Arrested In Mandsaur, Handed Over To Gujarat...
article-image

The police suspect that industrial department officials were in cahoots with operators of the illegal factory. No team from industry, labour, pollution control board, MSME and other related departments had visited the factory in the last six months.  

FPJ Shorts
Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Feud Ends? Comedian Has The Last Laugh As Retorts From Ola Boss Dry Up
Kunal Kamra-Bhavish Aggarwal Feud Ends? Comedian Has The Last Laugh As Retorts From Ola Boss Dry Up
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: 'I Am Sure 'Lotus' Will Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says BJP Candidate Gian Chand Gupta
Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: 'I Am Sure 'Lotus' Will Bloom For The 3rd Time,' Says BJP Candidate Gian Chand Gupta
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024: Objection Window To End Today
SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam 2024: Objection Window To End Today
NCERT Textbooks Now On Amazon For Students & UPSC Aspirants, Know Key Benefits
NCERT Textbooks Now On Amazon For Students & UPSC Aspirants, Know Key Benefits

Sources claimed that major buyer of the MD drug was in Mumbai and other places where rave parties are organized. The drug was sold in pubs, night clubs and other places.The police have also learnt that the drug was also supplied in hostel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

World On Verge Of Another World War, Peace Is Necessary Today: Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind

World On Verge Of Another World War, Peace Is Necessary Today: Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind

₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: Mumbai, Bengaluru Major Markets For Drug Trade

₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: Mumbai, Bengaluru Major Markets For Drug Trade

₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: 'Factory Owner Arrested; Tracking 4 To 5 People Connected With Drug Factory...

₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: 'Factory Owner Arrested; Tracking 4 To 5 People Connected With Drug Factory...

Photos Of Drug Haul Case Accused With Deputy CM Jagdish Devda Goes Viral

Photos Of Drug Haul Case Accused With Deputy CM Jagdish Devda Goes Viral

Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM Mohan Yadav To Hold Road Show In Bhopal On October 8

Ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM Mohan Yadav To Hold Road Show In Bhopal On October 8