₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: Mumbai, Bengaluru Major Markets For Drug Trade

₹1,814 Cr Drug Haul: Mumbai, Bengaluru Major Markets Of Drug | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Top Indian cities Mumbai and Bengaluru are seen to be the main market of MD drug produced in illegal factory at Bagroda. The drug was sold to members of high society, said officials on Monday.

The state police are yet to join the probe. Currently, they are playing second fiddle to Narcotics Control Bureau and Gujarat ATS. The Gujarat police have arrested Amit Prakashchndra Chaturvedi, Sanyal Bane and Harish Anjana in connection with the illegal drug factory case so far.

Initial information collected by MP sleuths revealed that the drug was sent to Mumbai, Bengaluru and other ‘rich’ cities of the country. DIG Ratlam Manoj Kumar Singh claimed that the raw material for the drug was brought from Valsad in Gujarat.

The police suspect that industrial department officials were in cahoots with operators of the illegal factory. No team from industry, labour, pollution control board, MSME and other related departments had visited the factory in the last six months.

Sources claimed that major buyer of the MD drug was in Mumbai and other places where rave parties are organized. The drug was sold in pubs, night clubs and other places.The police have also learnt that the drug was also supplied in hostel.