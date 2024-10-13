17-Year-Old Girl Feeds Family Drugged 'Aloo Parathas,' Runs Away With Boyfriend In Gwalior; Just 6 Days After Engagement

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl drugged her family by mixing sleeping pills into 'aloo parathas' and then ran away with her boyfriend in Gwalior on Sunday.

The incident took place in Narayan Vihar, where the girl, who had recently gotten engaged just six days earlier, executed a carefully planned escape.

According to information, on Saturday night, the girl cooked the parathas for her family, adding sleeping pills to the potato filling. Unaware of her intentions, the family ate the food and soon fell into a deep sleep.

When they woke up on Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m., much later than their usual time, they felt dizzy and found the house in disarray. They were shocked to discover that their daughter was missing, along with jewelry and cash worth one lakh rupees.

The girl's mother mentioned that her daughter had lovingly served the meal but didn’t eat the parathas herself, which felt odd but was not questioned at the time.

Later, when the family searched the house of her boyfriend, Mohan Singh, who lives nearby, they found out that he was also missing.

The girl's mother had recently arranged her engagement to another young man from Murar in hopes of ending her daughter's relationship with Mohan Singh. Though the girl had initially agreed to the engagement, it seems she had other plans.

Police from Gola Ka Mandir station in Gwalior have started an investigation and are actively searching for the girl and her boyfriend. They have formed two teams to examine CCTV footage from nearby areas, including bus stands and railway stations.

The police are treating the case seriously and have assured that they will proceed based on the findings from their investigation.