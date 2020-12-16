17 districts of Madhya Pradesh have below 50 C+ve cases

BHOPAL: Seventeen districts of Madhya Pradesh, out of 52 districts, have below 50 corona-positive cases. Burhanpur is only district which has not only reported one positive case, but also has only 8 active cases, which is the lowest in Madhya Pradesh. Next comes Niwari, which, too, reported only one positive case and has 13 active cases.

Similarly, Anuppur did not report any positive case and has only 18 active cases in the district. Agar-Malwa has 20 active cases with 5 positive cases reported today.

Besides, such other districts as Seoni (36), Bhind (19), Dindori (21), Panna (36), Mandla (31), Umaria (24), Alirajpur (45), Tikamgarh (40), Harda (43), Katni (42), Chhindwara (29), Morena (26) and Narsingpur (27) have below 50 active cases.