17 districts of Madhya Pradesh have below 50 C+ve cases

BHOPAL: Seventeen districts of Madhya Pradesh, out of 52 districts, have below 50 corona-positive cases. Burhanpur is only district which has not only reported one positive case, but also has only 8 active cases, which is the lowest in Madhya Pradesh. Next comes Niwari, which, too, reported only one positive case and has 13 active cases.
Similarly, Anuppur did not report any positive case and has only 18 active cases in the district. Agar-Malwa has 20 active cases with 5 positive cases reported today.
Besides, such other districts as Seoni (36), Bhind (19), Dindori (21), Panna (36), Mandla (31), Umaria (24), Alirajpur (45), Tikamgarh (40), Harda (43), Katni (42), Chhindwara (29), Morena (26) and Narsingpur (27) have below 50 active cases.
Madhya Pradesh reported 1,079 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 226,788 with the toll touching 3,433 with eight deaths on Thursday. A total number of 12,330 are active cases, while 211,025 is the total number of cured cases with 1,257 cured in a single day. The positive rate is 3.6 per cent, with 29,319 samples sent for testing. A hundred and thirty-five samples were rejected.
Indore reported 398 positive cases with its tally touching 49,916 and toll rising to 822, while Bhopal reported 179 positive cases with its tally touching 36,474 and toll rising to 547. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 46 and 30 corona-positive cases.
Rewa reported 29 corona-positive cases, while Ratlam reported 26 and Khargone 24. Satna reported 23 corona-positive cases, Sagar 20, Jhabua 18 and Guna 17. Alirajpur reported 14 corona cases. Vidisha reported 15 positive cases. Seoni and Anuppur recorded no corona-positive cases.
