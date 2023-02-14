17 cities: Night temperature slides below 10 degrees in Madhya Pradesh

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The night temperature slid below 10 degrees in 17 cities including Bhopal on Tuesday. However, day temperature increased.

On Tuesday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 27.8 degrees Celsius after rise of 2.4 degrees while its night temperature was 8.7 degrees Celsius after drop of 0.9 degree.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius after rise of 3.6 degrees while it recorded night temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.2 degrees.

Night temperature dropped by two to four degrees in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday due to winds blowing from north. The trend will continue for next 48 hours.

Gwalior recorded drop of 4.1 degrees in night temperature that settled at 8.3 degrees while Khandwa recorded drop of 3.6 degrees in night temperature that settled at 10.4 degrees Celsius.

Malajhkhand recorded minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius while Umaria recorded 6.4 degrees Celsius. Rewa recorded 6 degrees Celsius after drop of 2.6 degrees. Pachmarhi recorded 6.6 degrees.

According to state meteorological department, western disturbance is approaching Western Himalayas. Its impact will be till February 17. Yellow alert has been issued for cold wave in Rewa, Balaghat and Chhindwara districts. A new western disturbance is becoming active in Jammu and Kashmir, due to which northerly winds will stop and the weather will start changing. There is no possibility of major change in the next two days after which minimum and maximum temperature may increase.

