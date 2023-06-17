163 Bogus Appointments: BU Submits Papers To Probe Panel

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University (BU) has provided the requisite documents for investigation into alleged 163 bogus appointments carried out a retired judge.

The final report of probe panel is almost ready and will be submitted to the university soon.

“Probe panel had asked us to provide documents, which have been provided ,” vice-chancellor of Barkatullah University Professor SK Jain told Free Press.

The buzz is this that appointments in question were made against the norms in 1990s. The appointments were made on posts, which were not sanctioned. Some employees facing the probe have passed away while many have retired.

The lacunae in the appointments will come to fore when probe panel will submit its report to BU.