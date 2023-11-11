1,500 Cars, 4,500 Two-Wheelers Sold On Dhanteras: FADA

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Business zoomed on Dhanteras as almost all segments witnessed fairly good response in the city.

Around 1,500 cars and 4,500 two-wheelers were sold on the auspicious day in the city. While the car business jumped by 10 percent when compared to last year, the two-wheelers saw an increase from 15 to 20 percent.

Similarly, the bullion market also recorded a good business. Yellow metal and silver performed fairly well as Dhanteras and Diwali are followed by the wedding season. This time, gold was around Rs 60,579 for 10 gm, while last year, it was trading at Rs 50,062.

Other segments—utensil, furniture, electronics etc—also registered much satisfactory business.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations’ (FADA) MP chapter chairperson Ashish Pandey said, “1,500 cars (all kinds of passenger cars, including SUVs, EVs etc) and 4,500 two-wheelers were sold on Dhanteras. The car market increased by 10 percent in comparison to the last Dhanteras, while two-wheelers’ increased by 15 to 20 percent.”

Sarafa Bazaar Association general secretary Madhur Agrawal said, “Sarafa Bazaar performed well this Dhanteras. People purchased gold and silver on the auspicious occasion. Silver is supposed to be auspicious on Dhateras, so people buy silver coins.”