15-Year-Old Girl Out With Friend Raped In Forest On Silwani-Sagar Road; Two Held In Raisen

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a truck driver when she was out with her male friend near Raisen on Saturday.

The driver was accompanied by two other men. On Sunday, the police arrested two of them, including the driver.

According to information, the truck driver was along with his two friends, who restrained the teenager’s male friend.

Police have arrested two persons, including the truck driver, in connection with the crime committed in Siyarmau forest on Silwani-Sagar Road. The crime scene is around 110 km from the district headquarters.

The girl and her 21-year-old friend visited the Vandevi temple in the area. On their way back, they stopped to get their two-wheeler, which was parked in the forest.

At the same time, a truck broke down, and its driver, Sanju Adivasi (21), along with his two friends, went into the forest, where they saw the girl and her friend.

The three men beat the young man and took the key to his motorcycle, the official said, according to the FIR.

The driver took the girl deep inside the forest and allegedly raped her, while his friends restrained her friend.

After the three men left, the girl and the young man walked to the road and informed some passing cops.

Police filed a case against Sanju Adivasi and his friends Shivnarayan Adivasi and Akshay Ahirwar for rape, gang rape, and violating the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Sanju and Shivnarayan have been arrested, while Akshay is still on the run.