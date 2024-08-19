 15 Students Of Govt Subhash School Of Excellence Secure Admission In Leading Varsities
15 students have secured admission into prestigious institutions, including Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and colleges affiliated to Delhi University.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 01:02 AM IST
Govt Subhash School Of Excellence | Facebook

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Government Subhash Excellence School have secured admission in the country’s leading universities. In the first merit list of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), 15 students have secured admission into prestigious institutions, including Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and colleges affiliated to Delhi University.

The selected students include Abhivyakti Lyall in Lady Shri Ram College, Kanishka Dubey and Khushi Kathane in Miranda House, Varsha Amrute in Indraprastha College, Babli Meena (CLAT Super 100) in Deshbandhu College, Sakshi Bagde in Ramjas College, Vedika Nema in Ramanujam College, Karan Pandre in Motilal Nehru College and Karan Thakur in Motilal Nehru College. Naina Yadav in ARSD College, Ashutosh Dhakad in BHU, Geet Ahirwar in BHU, Dilkhush Kacher (CLAT Super 100) in BHU, Mohneesh Kaushik in BHU and Diksha Bhagat in BHU.

Follow us on

