15 Students Of Govt Subhash School Of Excellence Secure Admission In Leading Varsities

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Government Subhash Excellence School have secured admission in the country’s leading universities. In the first merit list of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), 15 students have secured admission into prestigious institutions, including Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and colleges affiliated to Delhi University.

The selected students include Abhivyakti Lyall in Lady Shri Ram College, Kanishka Dubey and Khushi Kathane in Miranda House, Varsha Amrute in Indraprastha College, Babli Meena (CLAT Super 100) in Deshbandhu College, Sakshi Bagde in Ramjas College, Vedika Nema in Ramanujam College, Karan Pandre in Motilal Nehru College and Karan Thakur in Motilal Nehru College. Naina Yadav in ARSD College, Ashutosh Dhakad in BHU, Geet Ahirwar in BHU, Dilkhush Kacher (CLAT Super 100) in BHU, Mohneesh Kaushik in BHU and Diksha Bhagat in BHU.

The quality and standard of education in Subhash School are the same as those in private schools; this is the very reason why students from private schools also want to study at this school. The school’s rigorous admission process and academic standards have elevated its reputation.

The school is also the first in the state to accept online applications, where a team of experts scrutinises candidates and admissions are granted based on merit. Principal Sudhakar Parashar said, “Previously, our students excelled in JEE and NEET. This year, they are also achieving success in the fields of humanities and the arts.”