15-Day Chaar Bayt Ends At Gandhi Bhawan, Women Singers Enthral Audience

Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women Chaar Bayt singers presented Ghazals of Ghalib, Shahid Bhopali, Bismil, Shairi Bhopali and Masood Hashmi, which captivated the audience at Gandhi Bhawan in the city on Wednesday.

The singers included Vaishali Thapa, Mallashree Saxena, Bihu Anand, Anjali Bhagwat and Veena Singh. Madhu Dhurve, Araina Khan, Shalini Sahare, and Aarti Dhurve accompanied them.

It was part of concluding day of 15-day Chaar Bayt workshop organised for women artistes by Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi in association with Ansh Happiness Society.