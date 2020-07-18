147 positive cases in a day in Bhopal

Bhopal reported highest single day hike in corona cases after 147 samples returned positive on Saturday. With this, city’s corona tally now stands at 4,247 and toll 130.

Nine positive cases were reported from Gandhi Medical College, including medical staffs and five mess staff. Gandhi Medical College (GMC) reported as nine positive cases in a day.

Four of the same family tested positive in Shaheed Nagar. Awadhpuri has reported six cases and three cases have been reported from Govindpura. Yugantar Colony reported one positive in Awadhpuri. Three from same Sahu family tested positive in Awadhpuri.