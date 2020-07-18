147 positive cases in a day in Bhopal

Bhopal reported highest single day hike in corona cases after 147 samples returned positive on Saturday. With this, city’s corona tally now stands at 4,247 and toll 130.
Nine positive cases were reported from Gandhi Medical College, including medical staffs and five mess staff. Gandhi Medical College (GMC) reported as nine positive cases in a day.
Four of the same family tested positive in Shaheed Nagar. Awadhpuri has reported six cases and three cases have been reported from Govindpura. Yugantar Colony reported one positive in Awadhpuri. Three from same Sahu family tested positive in Awadhpuri.
A man who works in Nigeria got himself tested before returning to his place of job. His sample returned positive. A PHQ staff tested positive when he went to private hospital for angioplasty. A retired forest official has tested positive. Post Office staff too was found infected.
Five from same family (Jain) have tested positive in Kotwali area while eight tested positive in Aishbag. Six tested positive in Jahangirabad. Besides, five jawans of EME centre, Bairagarh too were found infected and are undergoing treatment at military hospital.
Devendra Chaudhary, tehsildar said, “Jain family’s five members have tested positive in Kotwali area. Similarly, four members of same family tested positive in Shaheed Nagar. Five positive cases were reported from EME centre. We are tracing contact history as entire families have been infected with corona infection.”
