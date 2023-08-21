 1,300 Railway Stations Being Modernised Under Amrit Bharat Scheme: Rail Minister Vaishnaw
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal1,300 Railway Stations Being Modernised Under Amrit Bharat Scheme: Rail Minister Vaishnaw

1,300 Railway Stations Being Modernised Under Amrit Bharat Scheme: Rail Minister Vaishnaw

He was speaking to reporters after taking stock of the construction work at Gwalior station.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said 1,300 railway stations, including Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, are being redeveloped and modernised under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme'.

He was speaking to reporters after taking stock of the construction work at Gwalior station.

"A total of 1,300 railway stations are being redeveloped and modernised, and as part of this, Rs 500 crore are being invested in Gwalior station. The work of converting the narrow gauge line into broad gauge is going on at a brisk pace," the Railway Minister said.

The Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) will soon inspect the broad gauging work between Gwalior and Sumavali, he said.

The work at Gwalior station has been undertaken to keep in mind the rich heritage of the place, he said.

"Two more platforms will be added to the railway station. It will come up with beautiful designs and modern amenities," Vaishnaw said.

He assured that the heritage preservation aspect will be taken care of during the gauge conversion work.

"The heritage of old railway stations would be preserved during redevelopment and modernisation," the minister added.

Read Also
Caught ON CCTV: 4 Girls Team Up To Execute Chocolate Heist At Super Market In Gwalior
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Jabalpur Finishes As First Runner-Up Of 8th State Level Kudo Championship

MP: Jabalpur Finishes As First Runner-Up Of 8th State Level Kudo Championship

MP: Second Phase Of Police Training Programme Concludes Successfully In Narmadapuram

MP: Second Phase Of Police Training Programme Concludes Successfully In Narmadapuram

MP: Man Sentenced To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Molesting Minor Daughter

MP: Man Sentenced To 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Molesting Minor Daughter

MP: Fed Up With Debts, Man Consumes Dye, Rushed To Hospital In Chhatarpur

MP: Fed Up With Debts, Man Consumes Dye, Rushed To Hospital In Chhatarpur

MP: Congress Workers Advised Against Sabotaging Party During Polls In Sehore

MP: Congress Workers Advised Against Sabotaging Party During Polls In Sehore