13 Ayurved Colleges Get Recognition For 2023-24 In Madhya Pradesh | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, has granted recognition to 13 ayurved colleges of Madhya Pradesh for 2023-24. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan College of Ayurveda, Hospital & Research Centre, principal Dr Rakesh Pandey said, “National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi, will soon take decision on pending cases of recognition.”

The 13 colleges include Bhanwar Lal Nahata Samriti Sansthan, MHOW; Rajiv Gandhi Ayurvedic College & Hospital E-8, Trilanga Colony Shahpura, Bhopal; Shubhdeep Ayurved Medical College, Gram- Datoda, Khandwa Road Teh. Mhow,; Vijayshree Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital, - Garha (Main), Jabalpur- faculty of Ayurveda, Viii.

Gadia, Ratha Khedi, Bildisganj, Sehore; Department of Ayurveda and Community, IES University, Kalkheda Ratibad Main Road, Bhopal.

Similarly, School of Ayurveda & Siddha Studies, Pachama, Sehore; Ram Krishna College of Ayurveda and Medical Sciences, Ram Krishna Dharmarth Foundation University, Near Airport Bypass Road, Gandhinagar, Bhopal; Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan College of Ayurveda, Hospital & Research Centre, Sarvcpalli Radhakrishnan University, NH-12, Hoshangabad Road, Jathedi, Bhopal; Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Ayurved college, Bhouri Bhopal- Indore by Pass Road also got recognisition.

Recognition has also been given to Corporate College of Ayurvedic Science, 153, Hatai Kheda, Raisen road, Bhopal; Radharaman Ayurved Medical College Research Hospital, Fatehpur Dobra, Ratibad Bhopal; Poornayu Ayurvedic Chikitsalaya Evam Anusandhan Vidhyapeeth Girls College, Dayodaya Teerth, Tilwara Ghat, Jabalpur.

