12th Hockey India National Senior Men's Championship 2022 MP, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Bihar emerge winners

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Five matches were played on Tuesday under 12th Hockey India National Senior Men's Hockey Championship-2022 at Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in the city.

The ongoing championship is being organised under the joint aegis of Hockey India and Sports and Youth Welfare Department from April 6- 17.

The first match was played between Hockey Rajasthan and Hockey Delhi at 7am. Hockey Delhi won the match 10-0. The second match was played between Telangana Hockey and Chhattisgarh Hockey at 8:45 am. Chhattisgarh Hockey won the match 5-3. The third match was played between Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Himachal at 10:30 am. Hockey Madhya Pradesh won the match 5-1. Fourth match was played between Hockey Andhra Pradesh and Hockey Uttarakhand at 12:15 pm. In the match both the teams were tied at 3-3.

The fifth and final match was played between Hockey Bihar and Kerala Hockey at 4:30 pm. The team of Bihar won the match 5-3.

4 matches today

First match - Hockey Haryana vs. Goa Hockey at 7:00 am

Second match- Hockey Association of Odisha vs. Assam Hockey at 8:45 am

Third match - Manipur Hockey vs. Hockey Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am

Fourth match - Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu vs. Hockey Himachal at 4:00pm

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:37 AM IST