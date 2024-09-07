12-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted By Faulty Water Fountain In Jabalpur; Family Protests Against Municipal Workers

(left) Family of the victim protesting (right) The victim, Rohit |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted by a water fountain that was installed in a park that was managed and maintained by the Municipal Corporation in Jabalpur. The boy went to the park with his friends when he went and sat on a water fountain. As soon as he dipped his hands in the water, the shockwaves sent him flying.

As soon as the people in the park saw this, they rushed the child to a district hospital where he was pronounced dead. Family of the child has filed a complaint against the Municipal Corporation workers and also staged a protest against the same.

According to information, on Friday evening, a 12-year-old boy, with his friends went to a park that was maintained by the Municipal Corporation in the Pisanhari Madiya area of Jabalpur. Here, a water fountain was installed about 10 days ago. The boy went to sit on the water fountain and as soon as he dipped his hands into the water, a blazing shock electrocuted him and he fell a few feet away.

As soon as the people nearby saw this, they rushed to the child and called 108 ambulance. The people took this boy to a district hospital and admitted him for treatment. As he was admitted, the doctors tried but could not save him.

Victim's family demands action against Municipal Corporation workers

As soon as the news of the boy dying reached the family, they rushed to the hospital. After seeing the body, the family members along with other people of the community organised a protest against the Municipal Corporation officers and workers.

They alleged that the workers did not check the electricity flow in the water fountain which led to this accident. The family demands that the workers who were responsible for the installation of the water fixture should be suspended and a murder case should be lodged against them.

MLA Announces relief package of Rs 2 Lakh

As soon as the protest intensified, Gorakhpur SDM Pankaj Mishra, CSP Devendra Pratap Singh Chauhan along with the police force reached the spot. Along with them, MLA from West Assembly Rakesh Singh reached the spot and announced a relief package of Rs 2 Lakh to the victim's family.

Along with the money, the MLA also instructed the Municipal Corporation Commissioner to investigate the entire incident. After some persuasion, the family finally got off the protest and took the victim's body for the last rites.