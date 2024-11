12 Trains Passing Through WCR Cancelled Due To Third Line Work At Kareli Station

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For infrastructure development, work of third line connectivity will be done under Pre NI and NI Commissioning at Karkeli station under Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway, 12 Trains passing through WCR, have been cancelled.

Trains cancelled from initial dates originating/terminating from WCR:-

1) Train number 11265 Jabalpur-Ambikapur Express leaving from Jabalpur from November 16 to November 19 will remain cancelled.

2) Train number 11266 Ambikapur-Jabalpur Express leaving from Ambikapur from November 17 to November 20 will remain cancelled.

3) Train number 18247 Bilaspur-Rewa Express leaving from Bilaspur from November 15 to November 19 will remain cancelled.

4) Train number 18248 Rewa-Bilaspur Express leaving from Rewa from November 16 to November 20 will remain cancelled.

5) Train number 11751 Rewa-Chirmiri Express leaving from Rewa on November 18 will remain cancelled.

6) Train number 11752 Chirmiri-Rewa Express leaving from Chirmiri on November 19 2024 will remain cancelled.

7) Train number 06617 Katni-Chirmiri Passenger leaving from Katni from November 16 to November 19 will remain cancelled.

8) Train number 06618 Chirmiri-Katni Passenger leaving from Chirmiri from November 17 to November 20 will remain cancelled.

Cancelled trains passing through WCR:-

9) Train number 18203 Durg-Kanpur Central Express leaving from Durg on November 17 will remain cancelled.

10) Train number 18204 Kanpur Central-Durg Express leaving from Kanpur Central on November 18 will remain cancelled.

11) Train number 18205 Durg-Navatanwa Express leaving from Durg on November 14 will remain cancelled.

12) Train number 18206 Navtanwa-Durg Express leaving from Navtanwa on November 16 will remain cancelled.