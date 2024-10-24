119 Vehicles Stolen From Railway Stations In Bhopal In 2024

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vehicle-lifting menace goes unabated at the railway stations of Bhopal. According to the statistics provided by the Bhopal police commissionerate system, from January till October 15 this year, a total of 119 two-wheelers were stolen from all four railway stations of the city—Rani Kamalapati railway station, Bhopal junction railway station, Nishatpura railway station and Sant Hirdaram Nagar railway station.

Recently, the Bhopal railway division has announced to install 10 CCTV cameras each at Rani Kamlapati railway station and Bhopal junction railway station, which witness a good footfall of passengers daily. Currently, only two CCTV cameras are functional in the parking spot at Bhopal junction railway station, while five are in use at Rani Kamalapati railway station.

According to the senior officials of the Bhopal railway division, many of the passengers are the ones who are required to take the train to commute to the nearby town or districts on a daily basis for job and thus, park their vehicles on the railway station premises.

Terming the vehicle thefts from the railway station premises as grave, the division has landed on the decision to install the CCTV cameras.

Parking contractors to undergo police verification

According to the officials, the parking contractors deployed at both the railway stations in the city will be required to undergo police verification too. The officials went on to say that if the parking contractors and personnel are found to be unverified, they shall be subjected to strict action.

CCTV camera installation to begin next month

The public relations officer (PRO) of the Bhopal railway division, Naval Agrawal, said the work to install the CCTV cameras at both the railway stations shall begin in November. He added that after this, the incidents of vehicle thefts from railway station premises are expected to come to a halt.