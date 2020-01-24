11 types of mafia identified, Nath govt will eliminate syndicate which looted in MP for 15 yrs: MP minister PC Sharma

BHOPAL: The state government on Friday provided information to media persons on its ambitious initiative of cleansing the system: anti-mafia drive.
“The state government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath has identified 11 types of mafia which flourished and looted the state in last 15 years, under the leadership of CM the government will eliminate them,” said public relation minister PC Sharma while talking to media here on Friday.
The state government is taking action against them under its anti-mafia-drive initiative across the state.
However, BJP has claimed that it is the real target of the drive. BJP held demonstrations at district headquarters across the state against the state government’s initiative. To bring better transparency on its anti-mafia drive, which is being attacked by the BJP, Congress turned to media, today, to expose the claims of BJP.
On the radar
The identified mafia includes drug mafia, land mafia, extortion mafia, liquor mafia, adulteration mafia, chit fund mafia, illegal colony mafia, blackmail mafia, mining mafia, transport mafia and cooperative mafia.
The Rs 15,000 crore loot
He also claimed that in last 15 years the illegal sand mafia had looted Rs 15,000 crore and the BJP government remained closed eyes, “Those trucks carries the certain surname were not stopped by the police or the administration.”
Action against mafia (As per PR Minister )
Category Action
Land mafia 615
Liquor mafia 694
Adultration mafia 150
Cooperative mafia 65
Extortion mafia 149
Transport mafias Action against 1,053 vehicles
