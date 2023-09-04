10,000 Women Trained As Tourist Guide, Chef, Souvenir Producer | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 10,000 women are being trained in skills like tourist guide, tourist sakhi, driver, chef, boat driver, hotel executive, souvenir producer etc.

According to Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, services of trained women will be assigned in museum, security arrangements, temple management and others.

He said efforts were being made to provide employment to them so that other women can follow suit. Shukla was speaking at a workshop on Safe Tourist Places Project for Women under Sankalp Safe Tourism Campaign in the city on Monday.

He said project was an important effort towards women empowerment. This will develop sensitivity towards women and a sense of security among women tourists in the state.

Shukla said campaign would be given an institutional form so that it continues to operate sustainably and employment opportunities are created for women in tourism sector.

