1,000-Year-Old Temple Housing 28-Foot Shiva Idol To Be Renovated In MP's Rewa District

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 1000-year-old Lord Shiva temple in Rewa district has been documented for the first time. It is part of a project for the renovation of the ancient temple housing the horizontal stone idol of Bhairav, a form of Lord Shiva, which is 28 feet long and 12 feet wide.

The documentation was done by the Bhopal chapter of The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) using drones. The renovation project is being taken up at the initiative of deputy chief minister Rajendra Shukla, who represents Rewa Assembly constituency.

The monumental sculpture of Kaal Bhairav, the fierce form of Lord Shiva revered as a guardian deity in Shaivism, is located in Khamdih village, 6 km from Gurh in Rewa district. Set on the left bank of Bichhia River, about 23 km from Rewa town, it lies amidst the scenic Vindhyan Kaimur range.

Carved from red sandstone during the Kalachuri dynasty of Tripuri (10th–11th century CE), the sculpture was recently finished with a black polish using traditional Orissan techniques.

Though originally conceived as a standing figure, it now rests horizontally. “Why the idol was not installed in a standing position is something we don’t know about,” says MM Upadhyay, who heads the Bhopal Chapter of INTACH.

The temple stands beside a lake whose waters are believed to have healing powers. Worship at this site is associated with protection from evil and removal of fear.

The deity appears in Chaturbhuja form. The upper right hand holds a trident and lower right hand carries Rudraksha Mala. The upper left hand bears a Trishir Nag, while the lower left hand carries a Beej Phal.

The figure is adorned with a crown, earrings, a sacred thread, and multiple necklaces. Four attendants flank the deity, two seated and two in Anjali Mudra highlighting Bhairav’s role as cosmic protector, Upadhyay said.