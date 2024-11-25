10 Hospitalized After Consuming Kudo Chapati In Panna's Gunnor Block

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At least ten persons, including two children from two separate families have fallen ill after eating Kudo chapati in Bilha village of Gunnor block of Panna district. All of them were rushed to the district hospital where condition of one of them is stated to be serious.

Sources said that two families of Gunnor village have eaten the chapati made from Kudo millet. Soon after this, all of them developed nausea and started vomiting. Earlier they were taken to the Community Hospital from where they were transferred to the district hospital.

A relative of one of the victim family said that after getting the kudo grinded at a local grinding, Kushwah and Vishwakarma family have prepared chapatis from it. After eating the chapati, they started vomiting and reported giddiness.

Interacting with Free Press, Civil Surgeon, Panna, Dr Alok Gupta said that around ten patients were admitted to hospital for treatment. Of them, one is serious. The victims stated that they have eaten Kudo chapati but prima facie it looks that there shall be some other ingredient due to which they fell ill.