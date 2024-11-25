 10 Hospitalized After Consuming Kudo Chapati In Panna's Gunnor Block
10 Hospitalized After Consuming Kudo Chapati In Panna's Gunnor Block

All of them were rushed to the district hospital where condition of one of them is stated to be serious.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At least ten persons, including two children from two separate families have fallen ill after eating Kudo chapati in Bilha village of Gunnor block of Panna district. All of them were rushed to the district hospital where condition of one of them is stated to be serious.

Sources said that two families of Gunnor village have eaten the chapati made from Kudo millet. Soon after this, all of them developed nausea and started vomiting. Earlier they were taken to the Community Hospital from where they were transferred to the district hospital.

article-image

