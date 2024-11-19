 10-Day-Long Cycle Expedition By Engineer Regiment Begins In Madhya Pradesh
The theme of this expedition, which began on Monday on the occasion of the 244th Corps Day of Engineers, is to empower women and inspire youth to join armed forces.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 08:33 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cycle expedition, which will cover around 600 km in Madhya Pradesh in 10 days, was launched by the Engineer Regiment from the Bhopal Military Station.

The Bhopal-to-Bhopal cycle expedition will traverse via Bhojpur, Sanchi, Pachmarhi, Satpura National Park, Tawa Dam, Hoshangabad, Bhimbetka and Kerwa dam.

Lieutenant General Prit Pal Singh, General Officer Commanding, Sudarshan Chakra Corps, flagged off the cycle expedition by 102 Engineer Regiment at Bhopal military station on Monday, an army spokesman Tuesday said.

The expedition is carried out on the Theme "Paddling for Progress" which includes Viksit Bharat, empowering women and inspiring youth to join armed forces. The wider view of the expedition is covering its main objectives of paying tribute to the regiment's rich legacy created by the fallen heroes in making history, the official said.

The expedition is aimed at giving a boost to "nari shakti" (women power) by promoting gender equality and empowering women in rural areas by spreading awareness in respect of the women health care sector through various awareness lectures and establishment of two medical camps at Sanchi Stupa and Bhimbetka, he said.

The cycle expedition team led by Officer-in-Charge will be covering a significant distance of approximately 600 km over the duration of 10 days in rough terrain of Madhya Pradesh. En route, the team will interact with veterans, locals and spread awareness about the army's initiatives.

