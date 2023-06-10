1 Booked For Circulating Personal Pics Of BMC Employee

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Shyamala Hills police have registered a case against an employee of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for circulating his personal photos of him and those of his family members, the police said on Friday.

The police added that the complainant’s cell phone was stolen three years back, which contained the personal photos of his family members.

Shyamala Hills police station station house officer Umesh Yadav said that the complainant had lost his cell phone three years ago in which the personal photos of him and his family members were stored. The complainant told the police that a week ago, he received a call from an unknown number. The person on the other side of the phone threatened to circulate his personal photos online, and demanded Rs 2 lakh for the same.

The complainant refused to give money to the accused. Following this, he received a call from one of his acquaintances on Thursday, who told him that his personal photos with his family members were being circulated on several WhatsApp groups. He immediately approached the police and demanded arrest of the accused in the case.