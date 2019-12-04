Yamaha’s R15-derived Scooter Now Gets Traction Control

The new NMax 155 also comes with smartphone connectivity

This 155cc engine gets VVA, just like the R15.

Max power is rated at 15.36PS, 0.5PS more than before.

Was supposed to arrive in India this year.

Yamaha has updated the NMax 155 scooter for 2020 as the new iteration has just been revealed to the Indonesian market. Cosmetically, there might not be much difference as the older-gen NMax. Where it is revised is under the skin as the R15-derived 155cc single-cylinder motor now makes slightly more power and gets electronic rider aids.

The 155cc engine on this scooter makes 15.36PS at 8000rpm and 13.9Nm. These figures are slightly different from the previous-spec model. The power has gone up by 0.5PS while peak torque is lowered by 0.5Nm.

Yamaha has kitted out this scooter with traction control which is a bit odd to find on a scooter, especially considering that the supersport that it is based on does as yet get this tech. Much like Honda did with the Activa 125 BS6, Yamaha too has gotten rid of the starter motor and fires up the engine using the alternator.

Most motorcycle manufacturers are offering connected tech for their rides and Yamaha is no different, offering a new ‘Yamaha Motorcycle Connect’ system.

It is a Bluetooth module which allows you to connect your smartphone with the scooter, relaying back ride statistics, receiving call as well as message notifications and a few other nifty features.

Yamaha India had initially planned for the arrival of the NMax 155 to our country. However, with the economic slowdown affecting the automobile industry adversely as well as gearing up for the upcoming emission norms might have altered product planning strategies at Yamaha.

Hence, it is unlikely that we will see this scooter roaming our streets in 2020. What we might see on our roads soon will be the new BS6 Fascino which is likely to launch on 19 December.