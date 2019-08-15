Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet ditches its hard-top

Volkswagen will join the likes of Range Rover, not by debuting a butch 4x4 but rather a cabriolet SUV like the Evoque Convertible. Yes, as weird as it sounds, Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the T-Roc Cabriolet which comes with an electrically folding soft top.

Set for a world premiere at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show, the cabriolet will go on sale from mid-2020. Some time before that, closer to home, Volkswagen will debut the standard T-Roc SUV to take on the Compass and the likes in the mid-size SUV segment.