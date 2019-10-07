Toyota Glanza G-MT variant launched at Rs 6.98 lakh

- Toyota Glanza G MT is now the new entry-level Glanza variant.
- It has a naturally aspirated engine and misses out on mild-hybrid technology.
- Glanza G MT has more than 2.50 kmpl lower fuel efficiency.
- It gets the same features as the G MT hybrid variant.
Toyota has silently introduced a more affordable version of the Glanza, the G MT priced at Rs 6.98 lakh. It is powered by a 1.2-litre (83PS/113Nm) petrol engine while the earlier G MT base variant equipped with a mild-hybrid system is powered by a 1.2-litre (89PS/113Nm) unit. The new variant is priced the same as the Maruti Baleno’s Zeta variant (Rs 6.98 lakh) — the one it’s based on. Let’s look at the price table.
The Toyota Glanza G MT is Rs 24,000 cheaper than the G MT mild-hybrid, the earlier entry-level variant. However, the claimed fuel efficiency of the naturally aspirated engine is slightly lower at 21.01kmpl compared to 23.87kmpl of the mild-hybrid.
As it's based on the Maruti Baleno, both the Glanza’s petrol engines are BS6 compliant and are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The K12M engine-equipped variants are available with a CVT option as well.
The newly introduced Toyota Glanza G MT has the same features as the corresponding mild-hybrid equipped variant of the hatchback. Highlights include LED projector headlamps, dual tone alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and push-button start/stop among others.
The Toyota Glanza offers a 3 year/1 lakh km warranty, which is better than its donor car, the Maruti Baleno’s 2 year/40,000km. After the Glanza, Maruti Suzuki will also supply Toyota with the Ertiga and the Ciaz. The two manufacturers will also be working on hybridisation and electrification processes.
-By Dhruv.A