Toyota Glanza G-MT variant launched at Rs 6.98 lakh

As it's based on the Maruti Baleno, both the Glanza’s petrol engines are BS6 compliant and are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The K12M engine-equipped variants are available with a CVT option as well.

The newly introduced Toyota Glanza G MT has the same features as the corresponding mild-hybrid equipped variant of the hatchback. Highlights include LED projector headlamps, dual tone alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and push-button start/stop among others.