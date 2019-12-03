Top 5 super bikes to launch in India soon

The India Bike Week is set to return after a brief hiatus and there is loads to be excited about. Aside from the ride down to India’s party capital and the loads of entertainment on offer, expect a flurry of motorcycles to be unveiled, if not launched, at the event. And most of them will be from the Orange army! Hence, here are five exciting bikes that we are looking forward to checking out at India Bike Week 2019.
1. KTM 390 Adventure
It is no secret how long we have waited for the 390 Adventure to arrive and finally, KTM will be bringing it to the festival. This power-packed adventure tourer has the KTM off-road DNA honed from years of winning the harshest rallies of the world, including the Dakar. Adjustable suspension, lean-sensing traction control and cornering ABS aren’t items that you would expect to read on a spec sheet of a bike in its category. However, KTM has gone the distance in making sure you are never felt wanting for more from the 390 Adventure.
2. KTM 250 Adventure
By making the 390 Adventure the best that it possibly can, KTM could very well have made it a bit pricey for those who wanted a simple adventure tourer from the brand. That is where the 250 Adventure steps in. A motorcycle with nearly all the bare necessities to go off-tarmac when required but none of the bells and whistles that one finds on its 390 twin. This bike is surely going to be KTM’s adventure motorcycle for the masses.
3. KTM 790 Adventure
With the arrival of the 790 Duke, it was but natural that KTM would be expanding its big bike portfolio too. And since adventure seems to be the brand’s flavour for the forthcoming year, the 790 Adventure definitely will make it down to our shores. At IBW though, we just expect KTM to gauge the response that the bike garners so as to better prepare for when the bike will actually hits its dealerships post mid-2020.
4. Husqvarna 401 Siblings
These two motorcycles have been a long time coming as India will gear up for Swedish funk with the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and the Vitpilen 401. Based on the 390 Duke, these Huskies have taken the neo-retro genre to another level with more emphasis paid to the neo part. There is bound to be some Indianisation done to the two bikes to make it practical to ride on our roads. However, these will continue to remain the premium and stylish cousins of the 390 Duke and therefore, command a slightly higher asking price.
5. Harley-Davidson Low Rider S
Harley has been a part of IBW ever since the inception of the event. For the 2019 edition, Harley’s going big with its flat track-ready Street 750s. There just could be a new Softail on the anvil as Harley could be riding down the Low Rider S. The S in its name could mean either sporty or solo as Harley has created a more corner-friendly motorcycle than the base Low Rider. There might just be a slight change in the powertrain department for India. Instead of running the Milwaukee-Eight 114 (1868cc) mill, the Low Rider S could get the smaller Milwaukee-Eight 107 (1745cc) motor.
- By y Jehan Adil Darukhanawala
