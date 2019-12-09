Top 5 Car News Of The Week: Tata Altroz Details, Jeep 7-Seater, Kia QYI, MG ZS EV & Hyundai Kona Electric

Jeep 7-seater SUV: Jeep India has begun testing a 7-seater SUV that will take on the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq and Ford Endeavour. How does it look and what can you expect from this package? Find out here.

Tata Altroz Variants: There’s more than a month before Tata reveals the official pricing of the Altroz. But if it’s already caught your fancy and you are looking to book one, here’s a Variants Detailed story to decide which one should suit your needs

Kia’s sub-4m SUV: The ever-growing sub-4m space is going to expand further with Kia entering the fray. Riding high on the Seltos’ success, Kia has confirmed that it will launch a sub-4m SUV rivaling the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue in 2020. Click here for details.

Tata Altroz Spec Comparo: The Tata Altroz has its task cut out as it takes on a horde of premium hatchbacks from multiple brands when it comes out in January 2020. So how does it stack up against its rivals on paper?

MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona Electric: The Kona Electric has enjoyed a peerless run as the long-range electric vehicle for the past six months or so.

But it’s soon going to get a new rival in the form of the MG ZS EV. The ZS is expected to get a price tag similar to the Kona Electric and that begs the question: Which one offers better performance and features?

